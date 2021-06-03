Man arrested on suspicion of possessing a small axe and knife in Swanmore
POLICE swarmed a quiet residential street amid reports of a ‘disturbance’ involving a man allegedly armed with a small axe and knife.
The drama unfolded shortly after 11am today, in Brook Close, Swanmore.
Police cars flooded the street following the emergency call, with at least two marked cars, a police van and an unmarked police vehicle in attendance.
One witness described the incident. The mother-of-two, who The News is not naming, said: ‘The dog started barking at the kitchen window and I noticed there was a police car parked outside the front of my house.
‘Then I saw the guy in handcuffs being walked towards the corner of the road.’
Police have confirmed that one male was detained.
A spokesman from Hampshire police told The News: ‘We were called at 11.10am today (3 June) to Brook Close in Swanmore following reports of a disturbance at a property there.
‘A 20-year-old from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and has been taken into custody.’