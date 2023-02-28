Officers made the arrest yesterday afternoon in Whitworth Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Fareham and Gosport high harm team have been conducting patrols in the town in a bid to tackle drug crime.

White powder, multiple mobile phones and hundreds of pounds in cash were seized by police. The 31-year-old man has been placed on bail until May.

Police made the arrest in Whitworth Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Gosport Police reported on Twitter: ‘Yesterday afternoon, the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Team made an arrest along Whitworth Road. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.