Man arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs after white powder, phones and hundreds in cash seized
Police have detained a man on suspicion of supplying drugs in Gosport.
Officers made the arrest yesterday afternoon in Whitworth Road. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Fareham and Gosport high harm team have been conducting patrols in the town in a bid to tackle drug crime.
White powder, multiple mobile phones and hundreds of pounds in cash were seized by police. The 31-year-old man has been placed on bail until May.
Gosport Police reported on Twitter: ‘Yesterday afternoon, the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Team made an arrest along Whitworth Road. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
‘Attending officers seized a wrap of white powder suspected to be crack cocaine, along with five mobile phones and more than £1,000 in cash. Enquiries are now underway and the man has been bailed until May 27 while this investigation continues.’