Man arrested over escaping custody and for drug dealing amid offensive weapon suspicion
Police responded to reports of an assault on Arnaud Close in Buckland on Tuesday around 9.15am before arresting a 19-year-old suspected of dealing cannabis
A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug cannabis and escape from lawful custody.
“As part of our initial enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, however he has been released with no further action in relation to these offences.”
He has been released on bail until Wednesday 29 January whilst enquiries continue.