A man suspected of having an offensive weapon was arrested over escaping custody and for drug dealing after an assault on a Portsmouth street.

Police in Arnaud Close on Tuesday | Supplied

Police responded to reports of an assault on Arnaud Close in Buckland on Tuesday around 9.15am before arresting a 19-year-old suspected of dealing cannabis

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug cannabis and escape from lawful custody.

“As part of our initial enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, however he has been released with no further action in relation to these offences.”

He has been released on bail until Wednesday 29 January whilst enquiries continue.