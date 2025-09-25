Man arrested after "large number of tools" stolen from car in Buckland, Portsmouth

Police have arrested a man after a large quantity of tools were stolen from a car.

Officers have arrested a male from Hythe this morning (September 25) following theft in Portsmouth. Items were taken from a vehicle in Flying Bull Lane, Buckland, on September 10.

Police in Portsmouth are carrying out a full investigation. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The 45-year-old was arrested in Hythe on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He remains in police custody at this time.

“As well as the arrest, a large number of tools have also been seized, suspected to be stolen, and further enquiries are underway to determine this. The theft from vehicle was reported to have occurred between 10am and 10.10am on Wednesday, September 10.

“Today’s arrest was the result of a great joint effort by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team and Portsmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

