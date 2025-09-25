Police have arrested a man after a large quantity of tools were stolen from a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have arrested a male from Hythe this morning (September 25) following theft in Portsmouth. Items were taken from a vehicle in Flying Bull Lane, Buckland, on September 10.

Police in Portsmouth are carrying out a full investigation. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The 45-year-old was arrested in Hythe on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the arrest, a large number of tools have also been seized, suspected to be stolen, and further enquiries are underway to determine this. The theft from vehicle was reported to have occurred between 10am and 10.10am on Wednesday, September 10.

“Today’s arrest was the result of a great joint effort by officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team and Portsmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team.”