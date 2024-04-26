Man assaulted police officer after being arrested for exposing his genitals in Gosport pub
It has been reported that the 31-year-old man was asked to leave a pub in Gosport last night (April 25) by staff due to being aggressive and he then assaulted the staff member. Following this altercation, the suspect, who is from Gosport, allegedly exposed his genitals to members of the public within the pub. Through enquiries, the suspect was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of the above offences.
While in custody the man assaulted a police officer who was dealing with him. The police officer was assessed at hospital and had suffered suspected muscular damage to his arm, however the officer was able to return to the station to complete urgent paperwork following treatment. The man remains in Police Custody and the incident is under investigation.