Man assisting police with enquiries after bus driver racially abused and punched in Portchester

A bus driver was racially abused and punched in the face while they were doing their job.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The racially aggravated assault happened on a bus in Portchester earlier this year. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The incident occurred on 25 February this year, when the bus driver was grabbed by a man who proceeded to punch him in the nose and hurl racist abuse at him.

Police shared CCTV images of a man as part of their investigation. He has since been identified.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update after a bus driver was racially abused and punched in Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A spokesman from the force said: ‘We have now identified the man in the images and he will be assisting us with our enquiries.’

Anyone with information regarding the assault are encouraged to contact the police via 101, quoting the reference number 44230078883. A report can also be made through the police website here.

Anonymous reports can be sent to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.