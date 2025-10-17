Man attacked and left unconscious in Portchester pub car park - police update

A man lost consciousness in a pub car park after being attacked, prompting a police investigation which remains ongoing.

The Red Lion in Portchester placeholder image
The Red Lion in Portchester | Google

The victim was thought to have been set upon by two males in the car park of the Red Lion Pub, West Street, Portchester. He was left with wounds to his back, which needed stitches, and suffered a head injury.

He also lost consciousness during the vicious attack on October 3 around 11.15pm and was taken to hospital where he has since been discharged.

Police previously said they were looking to speak to two men who were spotted in the area during the time of the incident. The first man has been described as average build and he was wearing jeans, a hoodie and trainers, while the police have described the second man as short, of average build and with dark hair.

But two weeks on from the attack, no one has yet been arrested with a police spokesperson saying “enquiries are ongoing”.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, call 101 and quote 44250448764.

The police are also looking for CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist the ongoing enquiries. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

