Police are investigating the incident after a 51-year-old man was ambushed in an alleyway off Littlegreen Avenue between 11.30pm on Saturday February 19 and 12.37am the following morning.

The victim is now recovering at home.

Police are appealing for information. Pic Hants police

A police spokesman said: ‘We have been carrying out enquiries in the area, including reviewing CCTV, and are now turning to the public for assistance. If you saw the victim or anyone else in the area at the time we want to hear from you.

‘We are releasing an image of two people, one wearing white clothing and the other dark clothing, who were seen in the area at the time. They may be able to assist our enquiries.

‘Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220070964.’

