The collision, which took place in Chilgrove near Chichester on July 11 in 2020, left the pensioner and his passenger with minor injuries.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the three off-duty police riders were travelling south towards Chichester at 1.20pm when the crash happened.

Portsmouth Crown Court

Two of the motorcyclists suffered multiple injuries when they collided with a red Ford Fiesta belonging to the victim.

James Latter and Alan Harris, both 31 and based at Lewes, and Ahmet Yapicioz, 55, based at Gatwick, were summoned to court to face the charge of dangerous driving.

Yapicioz and Harris were also charged with driving at a speed exceeding 60mph.

All three pleaded guilty to the offences when they appeared at court and sentencing was adjourned for reports on April 8.

Chief superintendent Jerry Westerman said: ‘Sussex Police strives to keep people safe on our roads and the reckless actions of these three individuals has caused harm to both themselves and others.

‘They have rightly been held to account for their behaviour and we will continue to take action against all those that break the law and endanger the lives of others.

‘These officers have failed to maintain the high standards Sussex Police expects of all its officers, on and off duty, and an internal misconduct investigation will now be completed.’

