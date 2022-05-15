Man attacked twice in a day by group driving black Range Rover in Hampshire

The victim was first assaulted by three to four people on Friday, at approximately 8.30pm.

Initially, he was attacked at the junction of Wakefield Road and Witts Hill, in Southampton.

A man in his 50s was assaulted twice by a group of three to four men, first at the junction of Wakefield Road and Witts Hill, and later at the junction of Vanguard Road and Lytham Road. Picture: Google Street View.

The group are believed to have got out of a black vehicle before the incident, similar to a Range Rover.

Afterwards, they followed the man and assaulted him again at the junction of Vanguard Road and Lytham Road.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Officers are appealing to the public for information.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have seen what happened, or saw a group of people or a black Range Rover in the area.