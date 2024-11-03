Man attacked with brick in Fareham robbery - two men arrested
At approximately 4:20pm on October 30, an off duty police officer came across an injured 21-year-old male on Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham.
The male said he had been hit with a brick by another person and had had his phone stolen. The victim suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.
A 35-year-old man and 46-year-old man, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent. They have been bailed until January 31 while further police enquiries are carried out.
The police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 4:30pm on October 30.
If you saw anything, or have any information regarding this incident at all, please call 101 quoting reference 44240472905.