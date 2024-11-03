A man has sustained a serious injury after being hit by a brick during a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The male said he had been hit with a brick by another person and had had his phone stolen. The victim suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 35-year-old man and 46-year-old man, both from Fareham, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding with intent. They have been bailed until January 31 while further police enquiries are carried out.

The police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 4:30pm on October 30.