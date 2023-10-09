The assault took place near Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, last month.

Gosport Police reported on Facebook that a male known to the victim, a woman in her 30s, was detained.

As the female tried to walk away, someone in the street stopped the male from following her. They said: “Did you help a woman in distress in Stokes Bay on September 3?

"We’ve been investigating an incident of common assault, for which a man who is known to the victim has been arrested, which took place near the Pebbles Café at around 6pm on that day.

"We’re told that the victim, a woman in her 30s, approached some members of the public on the pavement and asked them to walk with her so she felt safe.

"One of the members of the public is reported to have stopped a man from following the victim.”