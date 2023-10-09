News you can trust since 1877
Man attacks female near Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Gosport as public help "woman in distress"

A man attacked a “woman in distress” near a café in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
The assault took place near Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, last month.
The assault took place near Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road, Gosport, last month.

Police said the assault took place near Pebbles Fish and Wine Bar in Stokes Bay Road last month. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that a male known to the victim, a woman in her 30s, was detained.

As the female tried to walk away, someone in the street stopped the male from following her. They said: “Did you help a woman in distress in Stokes Bay on September 3?

"We’ve been investigating an incident of common assault, for which a man who is known to the victim has been arrested, which took place near the Pebbles Café at around 6pm on that day.

"We’re told that the victim, a woman in her 30s, approached some members of the public on the pavement and asked them to walk with her so she felt safe.

"One of the members of the public is reported to have stopped a man from following the victim.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230357274, or submit a report via the police website.