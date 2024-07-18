Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 25-year-old man from New Milton has been jailed for seven and a half years for the rape and sexual assault of a child under 13.

Upon his release from prison, Fry will also serve a 12-month extended period of supervision and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable David Sloan, of the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I am so pleased for the young victim in this case that justice has now been served for them and their family, and that Fry has now been placed behind bars, where he belongs.

“I’d also like to place on record my praise for the young victim in this case and the courage and determination they have shown throughout.

“Additionally, I’d like thank everyone who has been involved in this case, helping to secure today’s outcome.

“Their support and hard work has ensured a conviction within two weeks of the report being made to us, and sentencing within four months.

“While I know this result won’t rid the victim and family of the memories of what Fry did, I truly hope it allows them to move forward, safe in the knowledge that he can no longer harm any other children.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

“I would also like to thank everyone else who assisted in getting this conviction and sentencing.”

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support, whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.