A man in his 40s was travelling alongside their daughter on Monday morning. He was hit in the back by a stranger who crept up on him outside Tesco Express in Station Road, Petersfield.

The attacker continued their onslaught while the victim was on the ground.

The attack took place in Station Road, Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A man in his 40’s was walking his daughter to school when an unknown man approached him from behind and hit him on the back of his head. The man then continued to assault the victim before leaving the area.

‘The victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face. Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.