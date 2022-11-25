Man blindsided while walking daughter to school and attacked while on ground in Petersfield
AN ATTACKER blindsided a man who was walking his child to school and repeatedly assaulted them.
A man in his 40s was travelling alongside their daughter on Monday morning. He was hit in the back by a stranger who crept up on him outside Tesco Express in Station Road, Petersfield.
The attacker continued their onslaught while the victim was on the ground.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A man in his 40’s was walking his daughter to school when an unknown man approached him from behind and hit him on the back of his head. The man then continued to assault the victim before leaving the area.
‘The victim sustained cuts and bruises to his face. Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
‘Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting reference 44220472218, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’