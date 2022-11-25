The Tournerbury Estate on Hayling Island has submitted a retrospective planning application to Havant Borough Council for the use as a wedding venue - which will be determined by councillors on Thursday, December 1.

The estate has attracted criticism for hosting weddings on the site without having any formal planning permission for the past decade. On January 17 2020, Havant Borough Council served an enforcement notice to the estate for what appeared to be a breach of planning control.

A council spokesperson said that whilst the notice remains in force, they would not ‘commence any formal actions’ until the application, and any ensuing appeal, has been determined.

The commercial operations in Tournerbury Woods have also sparked anger with claims that it would cause ecological damage to the designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The site is also a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protected Area and a Special Area of Conservation.

Christopher Snell is the landowner and applicant.

When he was asked why the site has been operating as a venue without planning permission he said: ‘Like many rural diversified businesses across the country, the venue grew organically until such time that we agreed with Havant Borough Council that it was appropriate to regularise the business (in planning terms) through a planning application.

‘If the retrospective planning application is refused at committee then that decision will be appealed to the Planning Inspector to take it out of the hands of local political pressure, and then further to that, should the appeal outcome be negative, through the judicial process.’

John Galyer is a part of the ‘Saving Tournerbury Woods’ group which is made up of 42 residents from the local area.

He said: ‘Mr Snell has access through Tournerbury Farm down into the woods - it's limited access and he seems to be taking extreme advantage of it.

‘As you can appreciate if you’re running a wedding for 200 people there will be a lot of vehicles and with this being an SSSI the inevitable damage to the area is huge.

‘It’s an area which is well justified as its status as an SSSI - it’s a fascinating habitat.’

Another local campaigner, Jonathan Raper, is a professor of coastal geomorphology.

He said: ‘At its heart is the question of whether development with a high visitor impact can ever be permitted in a highly protected nature reserve.

‘Natural England is allowed to accept mitigation of impacts in its assessment even though when you reduce the size of a habitat by a third as in this case you make it impossible for rare species to survive in the smaller area.

‘Based on data in the National Biodiversity Network database 13 per cent of the red list bird species (the most endangered in the country) have been sighted in Tournerbury Woods and the heron nests have reduced by half since 2016.

‘This site could be a leading site for rewilding to allow protected species to re-inhabit this area when the wedding venue is dismantled, and this would provide the developer with alternative income streams.

‘There is also a part of the woods that is outside the SSSI where the developer could seek permission to operate his venue.’

At the time of publication, the application has received 163 supporting comments and 39 objections from local residents.

One supportive comment read ‘I fully support the application and as a local resident and local business owner I have visited the venue.

‘It is a beautiful site, well run and carefully cared for by the owners who are passionate about ensuring its long-term upkeep.

‘As a visitor, I had no issues using the access route and there were no conflicts with any traffic/vehicles using the access or with any of the businesses in the farm area.

‘As a Hayling resident this business needs to be supported - it brings considerable benefits to the local economy, supporting local suppliers and providing employment.

‘It has a multiplier effect as many guests used local services such as B&B's, taxi firms, caterers, photographers, beauty services etc.

‘Hayling needs sustainable tourism venues like Tournerbury. This venue brings high-spending guests to the Island on a short-term basis, creates jobs, supports other businesses and at the same time protects the environment.’

Another supportive resident said: ‘I am completely in support of local hospitality businesses. I run a florist company based in Emsworth and the Tournerbury Estate is an important part of our borough's hospitality offering.

It is beautifully curated and looked after with the natural environment coming first and foremost in the minds of the team that run it.

I hope that they continue successfully for many years to come and the council support all the hard work that goes on here and the huge benefits this wonderful place brings.’

An opposing resident commented: ‘This application should be rejected out of hand and the applicant should be forced to make sensitive reparations.

‘Not only under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 but also under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

‘Should permission be granted, this will inevitably lead to a Judicial Review as the Statutory Authority, Natural England will have no choice as a precedent could not be allowed without having a catastrophic negative impact nationwide.

