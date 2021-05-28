Man carrying 'weapon' in Chichester city centre being hunted by police

Sussex Police have helicopters patrolling the skies and officers on the ground after reports of a man carrying a weapon near Litten Gardens.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are responding to a report of a man seen with a suspected weapon in the vicinity of Litten Gardens, Chichester at 2pm on Friday, May 28.

Police are on the scene. Picture: John Devlin

‘Enquiries to locate the suspect are under way - please avoid the area.

‘We're working with partners including local schools to take safety precautions while we investigate this report.

‘Thank you to the public for for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work.’