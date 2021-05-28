Man carrying 'weapon' in Chichester city centre being hunted by police
POLICE are hunting a man believed to have been carrying a weapon near Chichester city centre.
Sussex Police have helicopters patrolling the skies and officers on the ground after reports of a man carrying a weapon near Litten Gardens.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We are responding to a report of a man seen with a suspected weapon in the vicinity of Litten Gardens, Chichester at 2pm on Friday, May 28.
‘Enquiries to locate the suspect are under way - please avoid the area.
‘We're working with partners including local schools to take safety precautions while we investigate this report.
‘Thank you to the public for for their patience and understanding while we carry out this work.’
Reports suggest that schools have been locked down while police deal with the incident, though this has not yet been confirmed by West Sussex County Council.