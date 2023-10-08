Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Curtis Nichols, 27, was hauled before Portsmouth Crown Court after police found vile images on his devices at his Havant address in February 2020.

The images included those of the worst kind and featured babies of six to 12 months being abused, as well as sexual activity with animals.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Nichols, now of Old Stables, East Meon, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, and possessing a prohibited image of a child. The offending period stretched into 2021.

The court heard that Nichols, of previous good character, suffered with “neuro diversity” issues with ADHD and mild autism and found it “difficult to connect with people”. It was the defendant’s “desire to fit in” that had led him down the path of child abuse imagery with people in the online gaming community.

Nichols had not reoffended in the three-plus years since his foray into child abuse imagery - which judge Richard Shepherd said was an indication this was a temporary blip. “In the years up to 2020 you were part of an online gaming community where the sexual abuse of children was discussed and you were given many still and moving images (of child abuse),” he said.

“The thing to remember is that every image you receive is a real child who has been sexually abused. Even worse, these children often know they have been pictured and filmed and even as adults they know these are still out there.

The judge said “very young children and animals were involved” with them in “distress”.

But judge Shepherd said Nichols had shown “genuine remorse” and referring to the defendant’s neuro diversity, added: “You joined the group to feel part of something.”

The judge opted to spare the defendant jail due to him having “good prospects of rehabilitation” and having not offended for over three years.

Nichols was handed a two-year jail term suspended for two years and was told to complete a thinking skills program, complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.