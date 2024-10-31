Man charged after altercation where man was stabbed in chest

A man has been charged after an altercation where another man was stabbed in the chest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Jozef Wooff, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Hampshire Police Picture contributed

The police were called to an altercation on Victoria Road in Woolston, Southampton, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, October 26, where it was reported that a man in his 40s had been stabbed, sustaining an injury to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Wooff is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 31).