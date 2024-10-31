Man charged after altercation where man was stabbed in chest
A man has been charged after an altercation where another man was stabbed in the chest.
Andrew Jozef Wooff, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
The police were called to an altercation on Victoria Road in Woolston, Southampton, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, October 26, where it was reported that a man in his 40s had been stabbed, sustaining an injury to his chest.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Wooff is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 31).