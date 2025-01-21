Man admits stealing a car which collided with parked vehicles causing thousands of pounds worth of damage
Nicholas Millins, 25, of Bath Road in Southsea admitted aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.
It follows reports on November 6 2024 when a man in his 60s woke up to find his car and car keys had been stolen overnight from his address in Bath Road. The car was found abandoned later the same day, having been involved in a collision with a number of parked cars on Heidelberg Road.
Millins appeared at at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, January 21) and pleaded guilty to all offences. He has been remanded into custody until Wednesday, February 5, when he is due to reappear at the court for sentencing.