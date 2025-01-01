Man charged after seriously assaulting three people in Gosport's Castle Tavern
A man has been charged after attacking three people at a pub in Gosport.
Officers were called to reports of three assaults at the Castle Tavern, Mumby Road, at 7pm on Sunday, December 29.
One of the victims, a 47-year-old man, suffered serious injuries to his hand. A 46-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were also injured during the incident.
Joseph Lockhart, 40, of Haslar Road, Gosport, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, possession of a bladed article in a public place and section 4 harassment.
He will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, January 29.