Man charged after stabbing in Fareham town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in Fareham town centre yesterday morning (Monday, September 23).

At around 11am a 32 year-old man was seriously assaulted in the street in Quay Street and sought refuge at nearby Fareham Police Station where he received medical treatment. He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, and is being treated for stab wounds to his back.

Hampshire Police arrested a man the scene and also recovered a knife. They have now charged Steven Colin Hardy, 44, of no fixed address, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, September 24) where he was further remanded to next appear in court on Monday, October 28.