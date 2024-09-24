Man charged after stabbing in Fareham town centre
At around 11am a 32 year-old man was seriously assaulted in the street in Quay Street and sought refuge at nearby Fareham Police Station where he received medical treatment. He has been taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition, and is being treated for stab wounds to his back.
Hampshire Police arrested a man the scene and also recovered a knife. They have now charged Steven Colin Hardy, 44, of no fixed address, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife in a public place, and possession of cannabis.
He had been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, September 24) where he was further remanded to next appear in court on Monday, October 28.