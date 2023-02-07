Kevin David Penman, 31, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said a watch and various lanyards ‘were pulled from an address’ in Plymouth Street, Somers Town.

NOW READ: Man dies after falling overboard from fishing boat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened at roughly 6.05pm. The items were taken via the letterbox. Police said a man gained access to an address in Berkshire Close just after 6pm on Boxing Day.

Police received a report of a burglary on Christmas Day in Plymouth Street, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

It was reported £52 in cash was stolen. After investigating these burglaries, police have charged Penman in connection to both incidents.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating two burglaries in Portsmouth have charged a man. Kevin David Penman, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of dwelling burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad