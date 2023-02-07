Man charged after watch stolen from house on Christmas Day as well as Portsmouth Boxing Day burglary
A MAN is due in court after being charged with two burglaries over the festive period.
Kevin David Penman, 31, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said a watch and various lanyards ‘were pulled from an address’ in Plymouth Street, Somers Town.
The incident happened at roughly 6.05pm. The items were taken via the letterbox. Police said a man gained access to an address in Berkshire Close just after 6pm on Boxing Day.
It was reported £52 in cash was stolen. After investigating these burglaries, police have charged Penman in connection to both incidents.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating two burglaries in Portsmouth have charged a man. Kevin David Penman, 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of dwelling burglary.
‘Penman has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, March 13.’