Coastguards conducted intense searches yesterday after receiving reports of someone in the water off the coast of Bembridge, Isle of Wight. Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 175, based in Lee-on-the-Solent, was scrambled to conduct aerial searches.

A small fishing boat – 12ft (4m) – was spotted drifting in the water and had come ashore at Whitecliff Bay. Bembridge RNLI launched all available All Weather and Inshore lifeboats at roughly 2pm.

The resuce helicopter based in lee-on-the-Solent was deployed after a man fell overboard off the coast of Bembridge, Isle of Wight.

Volunteer crew searched the area surrounding the bay. A man was discovered and was pulled from the sea by crews.