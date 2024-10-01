Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has ben charged with drink driving after a vehicle crashed into a front garden in Bedhampton.

Denver Lane, of no fixed address, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later this month. Police were alerted to a crash in Winchfield Crescent last Tuesday (September 24).

A crashed Peugeot was seen in the front garden of a house in Bedhampton. Police have charged a man with drink driving and other offences. | Contributed

Pictures from an eye-witness show a green Peugeot with its headlines on planted in a green space outside the address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called to the collision at 6.47pm.

“It was reported that a car had been driven into the front garden of an address,” she said. “No injuries were reported.

“Denver Lane of no fixed address has been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third part insurance. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on October 17.”