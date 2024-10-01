Man named and charged with drink driving after crashing car into Bedhampton garden damaging vehicle
Denver Lane, of no fixed address, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later this month. Police were alerted to a crash in Winchfield Crescent last Tuesday (September 24).
Pictures from an eye-witness show a green Peugeot with its headlines on planted in a green space outside the address. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called to the collision at 6.47pm.
“It was reported that a car had been driven into the front garden of an address,” she said. “No injuries were reported.
“Denver Lane of no fixed address has been charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third part insurance. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on October 17.”