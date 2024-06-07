Man charged for dealing crack cocaine after being stopped by police on busy road
A man has been charged for dealing crack cocaine in East Hampshire after he was stopped by police on a busy road.
Dadhurshanan Wairaiya, 25, of Ravenhill Road in London was charged on Monday 3 June with possession of a Class A drug, “crack” cocaine, with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug.
Wairaiya, who was stopped and arrested on the A31 near Alton on Saturday 1 June, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court and will now appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 5 July. He has been remanded into custody until July’s court hearing.