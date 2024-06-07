Man charged for dealing crack cocaine after being stopped by police on busy road

By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged for dealing crack cocaine in East Hampshire after he was stopped by police on a busy road.

Police. Photo: PacemakerPolice. Photo: Pacemaker
Police. Photo: Pacemaker

Dadhurshanan Wairaiya, 25, of Ravenhill Road in London was charged on Monday 3 June with possession of a Class A drug, “crack” cocaine, with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug.

Wairaiya, who was stopped and arrested on the A31 near Alton on Saturday 1 June, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court and will now appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 5 July. He has been remanded into custody until July’s court hearing.

Related topics:PoliceLondon