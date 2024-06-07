Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged for dealing crack cocaine in East Hampshire after he was stopped by police on a busy road.

Police. Photo: Pacemaker

Dadhurshanan Wairaiya, 25, of Ravenhill Road in London was charged on Monday 3 June with possession of a Class A drug, “crack” cocaine, with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug.

