Man charged with fraud by false representation after door-stepping pensioners in Fareham and Horndean
Paul Tapp, 41, of Shallow Gardens, Hatfield, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (August 29) following the charges of fraud by false representation.
It’s alleged that he dishonestly made a false representation to a man aged in his 80s in Fareham between June 27 and 29, 2022. This involved replacing guttering at the male’s address, with the intent of making £36,000.
Referring to the second incident, police said “it’s alleged that he dishonestly made a false representation to a woman aged in her 60s in Horndean”. This involved roofing work at the woman’s address, with the intent of making £5,500.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued advice regarding doorstep crime on its website. The force added: “We encourage our communities to read this advice and share with any elderly friends, relatives and neighbours.”