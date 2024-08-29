Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with two fraud offences after pensioners were allegedly deceived in Fareham and Horndean.

Paul Tapp, 41, of Shallow Gardens, Hatfield, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (August 29) following the charges of fraud by false representation.

Paul Tapp, 41, of Shallow Gardens, Hatfield, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with two counts of fraud by false representation in Fareham and Horndean. | NW

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s alleged that he dishonestly made a false representation to a man aged in his 80s in Fareham between June 27 and 29, 2022. This involved replacing guttering at the male’s address, with the intent of making £36,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the second incident, police said “it’s alleged that he dishonestly made a false representation to a woman aged in her 60s in Horndean”. This involved roofing work at the woman’s address, with the intent of making £5,500.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued advice regarding doorstep crime on its website. The force added: “We encourage our communities to read this advice and share with any elderly friends, relatives and neighbours.”