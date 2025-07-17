A man has been charged following an investigation into the theft of more than £10,000 worth of perfume in Portsmouth.

James Davies, 44, of Milton Road in Portsmouth, is due in court tomorrow (July 18) following the thefts which are all alleged to have occurred at the Boots store in Ocean Retail Park.

He has been charged with the following:

Theft of £4,835 worth of perfume on 27 March this year.

Theft of £3,744 worth of perfume on 25 February this year.

Theft of £1,775 worth of perfume on 27 January this year.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.