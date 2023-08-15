Police said it was reported at 7.10pm on Saturday that a man in possession of a knife on Oxford Street, Southampton, had been threatening members of the public.

Officers attended and arrested Darryl Ross, 49, of Bournemouth Road in Chandler’s Ford, who was subsequently charged with possession of a knife in a public place. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

Later, officers carrying out proactive enquiries spotted two men acting in a suspicious manner on Oakley Road at approximately 11.40pm. Both men were searched and two knives were found.

Dennis Wootton, 18, of Pat Bear Close and Jack Phillips, 20, of Barons Mead, were charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.