Man named and charged with burglary at Fox & Hounds pub in Bursledon among other offences

By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:11 BST
A man has been charged with carrying out a burglary at a pub among other offences.

Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with five separate offences. These included burglary, theft from a vehicle and shoplifting.

Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with burglary following an incident at the Fox & Hounds pub in Bursledon. He is also charged with other offences. Picture: Google Street View.Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with burglary following an incident at the Fox & Hounds pub in Bursledon. He is also charged with other offences. Picture: Google Street View.
Police said an offence took place at the Fox & Hounds pub in Birch Spinney, Bursledon, on May 11. Hansen, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with committing two offences last month, including stealing from a storage container in Beacon Road, West End, on April 20 and shoplifting at One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, three days later.

He is also charged with shoplifting at the Co-Op on Hamble High Street and stealing from a vehicle in Bamber Close, West End, on the same day.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Hansen appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the same court this week.

