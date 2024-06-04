Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with carrying out a burglary at a pub among other offences.

Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with five separate offences. These included burglary, theft from a vehicle and shoplifting.

Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with burglary following an incident at the Fox & Hounds pub in Bursledon. He is also charged with other offences. Picture: Google Street View.

Police said an offence took place at the Fox & Hounds pub in Birch Spinney, Bursledon, on May 11. Hansen, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with committing two offences last month, including stealing from a storage container in Beacon Road, West End, on April 20 and shoplifting at One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, three days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also charged with shoplifting at the Co-Op on Hamble High Street and stealing from a vehicle in Bamber Close, West End, on the same day.