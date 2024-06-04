Man named and charged with burglary at Fox & Hounds pub in Bursledon among other offences
Jan Magnus Hansen, 41, will appear in court on Thursday after being charged with five separate offences. These included burglary, theft from a vehicle and shoplifting.
Police said an offence took place at the Fox & Hounds pub in Birch Spinney, Bursledon, on May 11. Hansen, of Tunstall Road, Southampton, has been charged with committing two offences last month, including stealing from a storage container in Beacon Road, West End, on April 20 and shoplifting at One Stop in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, three days later.
He is also charged with shoplifting at the Co-Op on Hamble High Street and stealing from a vehicle in Bamber Close, West End, on the same day.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Hansen appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to next appear at the same court this week.