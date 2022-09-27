Hampshire Constabulary said Featherstone has been charged with: ‘Six counts of attempted theft from motor vehicles between August 12 and 13 in Lee-on-the-Solent, seven counts of attempted theft from motor vehicles between July 28 and August 11 in Fareham, two counts of theft from motor vehicles on August 13 in Lee-on-the-Solent four counts of theft from motor vehicles between July 27 and August 9 in Fareham, five counts of theft from a shop between July 12 and August 28 from ASDA in Speedfields Park, Fareham, and one count of attempted burglary of an address in Drift Road, Fareham, on July 28.’