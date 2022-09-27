Man charged with 25 offences in vehicle theft and shoplifting spree across Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham
A MAN from Fareham has been charged with multiple offences following a vehicle and shoplifting spree.
Richard Featherstone, 32, was charged for a myriad of offences in Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent.
Several incidents occurred between July 12 and August 28, including at an ASDA supermarket.
Featherstone, of Gosport Road in Fareham, was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.
Hampshire Constabulary said Featherstone has been charged with: ‘Six counts of attempted theft from motor vehicles between August 12 and 13 in Lee-on-the-Solent, seven counts of attempted theft from motor vehicles between July 28 and August 11 in Fareham, two counts of theft from motor vehicles on August 13 in Lee-on-the-Solent four counts of theft from motor vehicles between July 27 and August 9 in Fareham, five counts of theft from a shop between July 12 and August 28 from ASDA in Speedfields Park, Fareham, and one count of attempted burglary of an address in Drift Road, Fareham, on July 28.’