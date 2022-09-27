Hampshire police say wanted man could be hiding somewhere in Portsmouth
A WANTED man on the run from police is believed to be somewhere in Portsmouth.
Christian Eigenberger, 53, is wanted by Hampshire Constabulary in connection with a spate of vehicle and business burglaries spanning across Portsmouth and Waterlooville.
Eigenberger, who has no fixed address at this time, is believed to be residing somewhere in the city – and could be living under someone else’s roof.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth man Karl Hicks jailed for 'abhorrent' child rape thanks to 'remarkably brave' victim speaking out after a decade of fear
-
2
Waterlooville pub The Centurion to undergo major £382,000 refurbishment
-
3
Supernatural actor Ryan Grantham shoots mum in head and given life sentence for disgraceful murder, known for appearing in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and Riverdale
The police have described him as a 6ft 2in white male who may be wearing a baseball cap, and is of proportionate build.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘[Eigenberger] is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary in Portsmouth and a series of business burglaries across the Waterlooville district.
‘Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.
‘He was last seen in London, although we suspect that he is now in the Portsmouth/Waterlooville area.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Eigenberger to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’
Anyone with information – whether they have seen him out and about, or know where he is residing – should contact Hampshire Constabulary immediately by dialling 999, quoting the reference number 44220382398.
Police have also warned the public not to approach the man if they see him.
Alternatively, people can also call Crimestoppers to leave information anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.