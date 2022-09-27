Christian Eigenberger, 53, is wanted by Hampshire Constabulary in connection with a spate of vehicle and business burglaries spanning across Portsmouth and Waterlooville.

Eigenberger, who has no fixed address at this time, is believed to be residing somewhere in the city – and could be living under someone else’s roof.

Christian Eigenberger is wanted by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The police have described him as a 6ft 2in white male who may be wearing a baseball cap, and is of proportionate build.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘[Eigenberger] is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary in Portsmouth and a series of business burglaries across the Waterlooville district.

‘Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

‘He was last seen in London, although we suspect that he is now in the Portsmouth/Waterlooville area.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Eigenberger to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone with information – whether they have seen him out and about, or know where he is residing – should contact Hampshire Constabulary immediately by dialling 999, quoting the reference number 44220382398.

Police have also warned the public not to approach the man if they see him.

