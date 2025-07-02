Man charged with a child sex offence following arrest in Leigh Park which attracted a large crowd of onlookers
Lee Comley, 38, of Middle Park Way, has been charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence. He has been remanded in police custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, July 3).
Comley was arrested after police were called at 7.38pm on Tuesday, July 1 to reports that a man had been sending sexually explicit messages to a child online.
The reports led to a crowd of around 100 local residents gathering in the area, some of which were chanting and throwing objects, although police say that no-one was injured.
The force has now imposed a 48-hour dispersal order to prevent any further disorder which covers a large part of the Leigh Park area.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight constabulary spokesperson has previously said: “Anyone found to be engaging in anti-social behaviour or disorder in the area will be dealt with robustly by police, and those who refuse to comply with police direction under the dispersal authority will be liable for arrest and prosecution.”