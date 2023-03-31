News you can trust since 1877
Man charged with attempted murder after 'serious' Southsea assault where woman suffered knife wounds

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman suffered knife wounds – as well as assaulting another female.

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:44 BST

Majid Motamedi, 52, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. Officers were called to an address in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, yesterday afternoon.

The woman is alleged to have suffered several ‘serious’ injuries, believed to have been caused by a knife. Motamedi was arrested and charged.

Majid Motamedi will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, charged with attempted murder and assault by beating. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
He has also been charged with assault by beating after another woman was allegedly attacked at the same building. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm on Thursday, March 30, to an address in Devonshire Avenue after a woman sustained a number of injuries alleged to have been caused by a knife. The injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

‘Majid Motamedi, aged 52, of Craneswater Park in Southsea was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was also charged with assault by beating, relating to a second woman at the address.’