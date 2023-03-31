Majid Motamedi, 52, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. Officers were called to an address in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, yesterday afternoon.

The woman is alleged to have suffered several ‘serious’ injuries, believed to have been caused by a knife. Motamedi was arrested and charged.

Majid Motamedi will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, charged with attempted murder and assault by beating. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

He has also been charged with assault by beating after another woman was allegedly attacked at the same building. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm on Thursday, March 30, to an address in Devonshire Avenue after a woman sustained a number of injuries alleged to have been caused by a knife. The injuries are serious but not life-threatening.