Man charged with attempted murder and having knife after teenager left with life threatening injuries
A second man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder probe.
The incident happened around 1pm in Coleman Street, Southampton, on Friday November 18, resulting in a 19-year-old man sustaining life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.
SEE ALSO: Call for tougher sentences
Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, was previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder. They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 23
Most Popular
Two men aged 19 and 21 were also arrested in connection with the incident and are still on bail while enquiries continue. A fifth person, a 17-year-old male from Southampton, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.