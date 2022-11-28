The incident happened around 1pm in Coleman Street, Southampton, on Friday November 18, resulting in a 19-year-old man sustaining life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder before appearing at Southampton Magistrates’ Court. Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, was previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder. They have both been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on December 23

