An arrest was made at Hayling Island at lunchtime on Sunday.

Now it has been confirmed that 37-year-old Michael Philip Tyler of Westfield Avenue has been charged.

He has been charged with attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempt to cause a child under 13 to watch/look at an image of sexual activity.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on January 31.

He has now been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 28.

In a Facebook post Hayling Island Police said: ‘We’d ask that people don’t speculate on the circumstances as the case is subject to ongoing court proceedings.’

