Man charged with blackmail and keeping their child away from legal guardian in Basingstoke
A MAN has been charged with blackmail and keeping his child away from their legal guardian.
Joshua Bishop, 20, has been charged with detaining a child so as to keep him/her from a person having lawful control.
Bishop has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.
It comes after officers attended an address in Treetop Avenue yesterday morning.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 60-year-old man from Basingstoke, a 20-year-old man from Southampton and a 16-year-old girl from Southampton, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to blackmail, have been released on conditional bail.
‘Our enquiries are ongoing.’
