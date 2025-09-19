Man who entered the UK illegally charged with common assault and indecent exposure

A Sri Lankan man is due to appear in court today after being charged with multiple offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road, Portsmouth, has been charged in relation to a number of incidents in Portsmouth and Southampton.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The 37-year-old, who is foreign national, has been charged with assault following an incident in Highfield Lane, Southampton, on August 15. Police also received reports that a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane on the same evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, September 15, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt as a result of the incident but he has been charged with common assault, indecent exposure, public order and entering the country illegally.

Thangrasha will appear at Magistrates Court today.