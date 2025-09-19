Man who entered the UK illegally charged with common assault and indecent exposure
Sukirthan Thangrasha of New Road, Portsmouth, has been charged in relation to a number of incidents in Portsmouth and Southampton.
The 37-year-old, who is foreign national, has been charged with assault following an incident in Highfield Lane, Southampton, on August 15. Police also received reports that a man indecently exposed himself in Highfield Lane on the same evening.
On Monday, September 15, a public order incident took place in Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth. No-one was hurt as a result of the incident but he has been charged with common assault, indecent exposure, public order and entering the country illegally.
Thangrasha will appear at Magistrates Court today.