Man charged with engaging in sexual communications with child following West End incident
A man has been charged with engaging in sexual communications with a child and racially aggravated public order.
This charge comes after police received reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards a group of teenagers in West Street, West End, at 8pm on Monday, April 7.
Dean Lawson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, April 9) where he was further remanded in custody.
He is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, May 9.