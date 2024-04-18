Man charged with causing bomb hoax in Gosport after residents evacuated from homes and street closed
Graham Sandell, 43, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next month. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that a large number of officers and units were deployed to South Street yesterday afternoon (April 17).
They added this was due to them receiving a report of a bomb in a nearby premises.
“Police attended the scene to make the area safe – closing the road , conducting searches and evacuating surrounding properties in order for us to safely ascertain what exactly was happening,” the force said.
Sandell, of Jamaica Place, Gosport, has been charged with communicating false information. He has been bailed with conditions and is due to appear in court on May 2.