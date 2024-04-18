Man charged with causing bomb hoax in Gosport after residents evacuated from homes and street closed

A man has been charged with causing a bomb hoax in Gosport after residents were evacuated from their homes.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Graham Sandell, 43, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next month. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that a large number of officers and units were deployed to South Street yesterday afternoon (April 17).

Police were called to South Street, Gosport, after receiving a report of a bomb at a nearby premises. Picture: Google Street View.Police were called to South Street, Gosport, after receiving a report of a bomb at a nearby premises. Picture: Google Street View.
Police were called to South Street, Gosport, after receiving a report of a bomb at a nearby premises. Picture: Google Street View.

They added this was due to them receiving a report of a bomb in a nearby premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police attended the scene to make the area safe – closing the road , conducting searches and evacuating surrounding properties in order for us to safely ascertain what exactly was happening,” the force said.

Sandell, of Jamaica Place, Gosport, has been charged with communicating false information. He has been bailed with conditions and is due to appear in court on May 2.

Related topics:GosportPolice