Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham Sandell, 43, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next month. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that a large number of officers and units were deployed to South Street yesterday afternoon (April 17).

Police were called to South Street, Gosport, after receiving a report of a bomb at a nearby premises. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added this was due to them receiving a report of a bomb in a nearby premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police attended the scene to make the area safe – closing the road , conducting searches and evacuating surrounding properties in order for us to safely ascertain what exactly was happening,” the force said.