Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) reported this morning that the pipe which was previously fixed by Southern Water is leaking once again. One lane on the southbound route between Anchorage Park and the Farlington roundabout is currently shut.

A Southern Water tanker on Eastern Road this morning (April 18) after part of the sewer which they tried to repair has burst. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority reported on Facebook that the northbound lane has been reopened after previously being obstructed. They added that flooding is making conditions “not safe for drivers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed,” PCC added. “The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”

The AA Traffic news website is reported severe delays for motorists as a result. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports delays of an hour on the A3 southbound.

“#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Mill Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt,” HCCTT reports.

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article.