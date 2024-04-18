Eastern Road: Live Portsmouth traffic updates as burst sewer shuts road causing delays on A27, A3(M) and M27
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) reported this morning that the pipe which was previously fixed by Southern Water is leaking once again. One lane on the southbound route between Anchorage Park and the Farlington roundabout is currently shut.
The local authority reported on Facebook that the northbound lane has been reopened after previously being obstructed. They added that flooding is making conditions “not safe for drivers”.
“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed,” PCC added. “The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”
The AA Traffic news website is reported severe delays for motorists as a result. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports delays of an hour on the A3 southbound.
“#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Mill Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt,” HCCTT reports.
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling to the bottom of this article.
Eastern Road Closed Again
Key Events
- Burst sewer shuts A2030
- Southbound route between Anchorage Park and Farlington roundabout
- Northbound lane reopened
Public Transport Disruption
Stagecoach South reports all of its buses on the number 21 route are experiencing disruption due to the Eastern Road closure, despite part of the road being reopened.
The bus company said: “Portsmouth service 21, due to the earlier closure of the southbound Eastern Road, services are still experiencing delays. Buses are now operating the normal route southbound.”
Severe A3 delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports there are delays of up to an hour on the A3 southbound due to the closure of Eastern Road.
HCCTT reports: “#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Mill Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt.”
A27 delays
The AA traffic map is major disruption on the A27. They said: “Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”
Eastern Road Closed Again
Southern Water engineers have scrambled to fix a burst sewer. The leak took place at the same section which was previously repaired.
PCC reported this morning: “UPDATE: Eastern Road one lane closed southbound. Northbound lane reopened.
“Earlier this morning Eastern Road southbound and one lane on the northbound were closed between Anchorage Road and the roundabout. This is because Southern Water's sewer main has burst to the south of the section they had repaired, and there is flooding which is not safe for drivers.
“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed. The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.