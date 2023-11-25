News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man charged with Gosport burglary dwelling incident after gaining entry to property to give gardening quote

A man has been charged with burglary dwelling in connection with an incident where a purse was stolen from a house in Gosport.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a burglary which took place as part of a suspected cold calling scam in Gosport have now charged a man.

It was reported to the police that on Monday, November, 13, a man gained entry to a house on Highfield Road by offering to provide a quote for gardening work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After he left the address, the occupant noticed that her purse and its contents had been stolen.

Most Popular
Man charged with burglary dwelling after gaining entry to home in Gosport to give a woman a gardening quote. During the incident, he stole a woman's purse and its contents.Man charged with burglary dwelling after gaining entry to home in Gosport to give a woman a gardening quote. During the incident, he stole a woman's purse and its contents.
Man charged with burglary dwelling after gaining entry to home in Gosport to give a woman a gardening quote. During the incident, he stole a woman's purse and its contents.

Larky Hughes, 21, of The Spur, Wickham has been arrested and charged with burglary dwelling in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (November 25).

The police would like to encourage Gosport residents to stay vigilant to doorstop trader scams and report any suspicious behaviour to them as soon as possible.

Click here for more information about how to report an incident.