Man charged with Gosport burglary dwelling incident after gaining entry to property to give gardening quote
Officers investigating a burglary which took place as part of a suspected cold calling scam in Gosport have now charged a man.
It was reported to the police that on Monday, November, 13, a man gained entry to a house on Highfield Road by offering to provide a quote for gardening work.
After he left the address, the occupant noticed that her purse and its contents had been stolen.
Larky Hughes, 21, of The Spur, Wickham has been arrested and charged with burglary dwelling in connection with the incident.
He has been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (November 25).
The police would like to encourage Gosport residents to stay vigilant to doorstop trader scams and report any suspicious behaviour to them as soon as possible.