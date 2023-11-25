A man has been charged with burglary dwelling in connection with an incident where a purse was stolen from a house in Gosport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a burglary which took place as part of a suspected cold calling scam in Gosport have now charged a man.

It was reported to the police that on Monday, November, 13, a man gained entry to a house on Highfield Road by offering to provide a quote for gardening work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After he left the address, the occupant noticed that her purse and its contents had been stolen.

Man charged with burglary dwelling after gaining entry to home in Gosport to give a woman a gardening quote. During the incident, he stole a woman's purse and its contents.

Larky Hughes, 21, of The Spur, Wickham has been arrested and charged with burglary dwelling in connection with the incident.