Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident where a man remains in a serious condition.

The police have now charged 35-year-old Ashley James Lear, of Kent Street, with Section 20 grievous bodily harm following a serious assault in Southampton. The police were called just after 8pm on Tuesday, May 14 by the South Central Ambulance Service to a report of an assault on Kent Street.

Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. Ashley James Lear has been remanded into custody is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 17).