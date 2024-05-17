Man charged with grevious bodily harm following serious assault which hospitalised man in 40s

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th May 2024, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident where a man remains in a serious condition.

The police have now charged 35-year-old Ashley James Lear, of Kent Street, with Section 20 grievous bodily harm following a serious assault in Southampton. The police were called just after 8pm on Tuesday, May 14 by the South Central Ambulance Service to a report of an assault on Kent Street.

Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. Ashley James Lear has been remanded into custody is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 17).

For more information about how to report an incident, click here.

 

Related topics:PoliceHospitalSouthamptonSouth Central Ambulance Service