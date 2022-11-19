On Wednesday, November 2, a woman was assaulted inside a property in Paulsgrove. Police have been investigating the attack and have now charged a man.

John Roy Mark Udy, 43 of no fixed abode, has since been charged with a number of crimes.

Police have been investigating the incident

He has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning them actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation, criminal damage, threats to commit criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The charges come after a woman is reported to have been assaulted in a residential property in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday, November 2.