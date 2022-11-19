Man charged with nine crimes after assault inside Portsmouth property
A MAN has been charged after a woman was assaulted in Portsmouth.
On Wednesday, November 2, a woman was assaulted inside a property in Paulsgrove. Police have been investigating the attack and have now charged a man.
John Roy Mark Udy, 43 of no fixed abode, has since been charged with a number of crimes.
He has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning them actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation, criminal damage, threats to commit criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The charges come after a woman is reported to have been assaulted in a residential property in Portsmouth in the early hours of Wednesday, November 2.
‘John Roy Mark Udy has since been remanded in prison and is due to next appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, December 12.