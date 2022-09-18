Metropolitan Police have charged a man after he moved out of the queue of mourners, and made a beeline at Queen Elizabeth II’s resting place.

The incident happened at Westminster Hall on Friday night at roughly 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London, ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Images.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: “Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets, was charged on Saturday, September 17, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act; behaviour intending to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

‘He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 19.’

A UK parliament spokesperson reported yesterday morning: ‘We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.

‘They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption.’

Khan is the second person to be charged with committing an offence while in the queue to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state.

A 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adio Adeshine is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.