Man arrested after approaching Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall causing 'disturbance'

A MAN is in police custody after he moved out of the queue of mourners and approached the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall last night.

By Freddie Webb
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 10:26 am

Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred around 10pm, as the live feed from inside the hall cut away for a brief period.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: ‘Around 22:00hrs on Friday 16 September officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance.

Members of the public view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture: Carl Court/PA.

‘He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody.’

A spokesperson for UK parliament offered more detail of the man’s actions, saying in a statement: ‘We’re aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the Catafalque.

‘They have now been removed from the Hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption.’

It comes after a 19-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and pushed into mourners from behind as they waited in the line at Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Adio Adeshine is said to have gone into the River Thames in an attempt to evade police before coming out and being arrested.

He was remanded in custody on Friday after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.