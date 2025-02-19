A 43-year-old man has been charged following the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The police received a report that at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday, February 15, the victim was raped in Houndwell Park, Southampton. She is being supported by specialist officers.

Nicholas Foreman, of the Meadway in Christchurch, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of assault.

Police

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday February, 19), where he was remanded into custody. He is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, March 17.