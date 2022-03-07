Lukasz Morawski, 35, of Testwood Road, Southampton, was charged with one count of sexual assault in the early hours of Sunday in the city.

‘The charge comes after police were called at 4.12am yesterday to a report a 19-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted by a man at the Engine Rooms nightclub in West Quay Road,’ a police spokesman said.

Police Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He has been bailed with conditions not to visit any licenced premises anywhere and is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on April 7.’

The woman is being supported by officers.

