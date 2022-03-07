Man's body found in Portsmouth hotel car park, police confirm
A MAN’S body was found in a Portsmouth hotel car park, police have confirmed.
The body of 31-year-old Anthony Smith was discovered at the Farmhouse and Innlodge on Burrfields Road around 3.30am on February 18.
Police said the death of the man, thought to be from Newcastle, was not suspicious.
A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called following the discovery of a man’s body in Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, on February 18, at around 3.30am. The man was 31.
‘The death was non-suspicious and a file was prepared for the coroner.’
An inquest was opened and will now be held on September 8.