Man charged with stealing bus being used during Victorious Festival weekend

Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
A man has been charged after stealing a bus operating during Victorious last year.

On August 26 of last year, the police received reports that a bus being used during Victorious Festival was pinched from Lakeside Business Park, North Harbour.

The police issued a postal requisition and as a result, Liam Whittaker, 32, of no fixed abode has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.

He is due to appear at court in due course.

