Man charged with the sexual assault on a teenage boy in Bishop's Waltham

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenage boy in Bishop’s Waltham.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th May 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:31 BST

Keith Fielder, 68, of Claylands Road in Bishop’s Waltham has been charged with sexual assault on a male and outraging public decency.

Officers were investigating a sexual assault on a teenage boy in Bishops Waltham which took place last year.

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenage boy and he will appear in court next month.
The boy was walking alone along Winchester Road, by a pond, at around 2.45pm on December 9 when he was approached by an unknown man who reached out and grabbed at the boys chest area.

The man then appeared to walk away from the scene, before turning back to lift up his items of clothing to indecently expose himself to the teenage boy, before fleeing the scene once again.

Police carried out initial enquiries to identify the person responsible and as a result of an appeal and the public’s support, Fielder has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on June 1.