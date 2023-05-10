Keith Fielder, 68, of Claylands Road in Bishop’s Waltham has been charged with sexual assault on a male and outraging public decency.

Officers were investigating a sexual assault on a teenage boy in Bishops Waltham which took place last year.

The boy was walking alone along Winchester Road, by a pond, at around 2.45pm on December 9 when he was approached by an unknown man who reached out and grabbed at the boys chest area.

The man then appeared to walk away from the scene, before turning back to lift up his items of clothing to indecently expose himself to the teenage boy, before fleeing the scene once again.

